Access Bank Plc, a Nigerian lender with operations in 16 countries, plans to strengthen operations in nations with stronger currencies to stabilize earnings in its home market.

The lender targets deepening its services in the U.K., South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Ghana to lead growth among the subsidiaries owing to either the size of the economies or strength of their currencies, Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wigwe said at an investor call in Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub.