New York to Auckland in 18 Hours Is Tipped to Boost N.Z. Tourism

Air New Zealand has announced plans to fly directly to New York -- one of the longest routes in the world -- as the country begins to rebuild a tourism industry that’s been decimated by the pandemic.

The carrier said Wednesday it will begin direct flights from Auckland to John F. Kennedy Airport in September. At just over 16 hours northbound and 17 hours 35 minutes southbound, the trip is set to be among the longest in service. The lengthiest currently clocks it at around 18 hours 40 minutes between Singapore and New York.