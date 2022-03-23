Moderna Inc. said its Covid-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in children under six years old in initial results from a large final-stage trial that showed modest effectiveness in reducing omicron infections.

Based on the positive results and the need for Covid shots for young children, Moderna will submit the data to regulators in the U.S. and overseas as soon as possible, according to a statement. The company also said it would also apply for U.S. clearance of its vaccine in 6- to 11-year-olds, after consultation with regulators.