Almost a month since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending shockwaves through the oil market, America’s thirst for crude is still strong.

With oil prices above $100 a barrel further exacerbating a cost-of-living increase for millions of consumers, there is growing momentum behind the prospects of demand destruction happening this year, though at what price level is hotly debated. To be sure, soaring energy costs not only threaten a still-fragile economic recovery from the pandemic but also pose a serious dilemma for the Biden Administration. For now, U.S. gasoline demand is surging despite prices just off records reached earlier this month.