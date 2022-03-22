Startup Advance Intelligence Weighs $300 Million Funding Round

Advance Intelligence Group, a startup with businesses spanning from identification verification to consumer lending, is weighing raising about $300 million in its latest funding round, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, is in preliminary discussions with advisers on the planned fundraising, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the process is private. The Singapore-based startup last year raised over $400 million in series D round financing led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and achieved a valuation of more than $2 billion, according to a company statement.