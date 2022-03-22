LG Wins Subsidies for $1.7 Billion Plant Expansion in Michigan

LG Energy Solution won an incentive package for a $1.7 billion expansion of its battery-manufacturing facility in Holland, Michigan, according to public disclosures.

The project will create as many as 1,200 new jobs, paying an average of $1,257 a week, plus benefits, according to a memo published Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. The Seoul-based company, which was spun out of parent LG Chem in January, has been approved to receive $56.5 million in incentives, and a 20-year tax break worth $132.6 million, according to the memo.