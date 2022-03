Many Brazilian farmers have been caught off guard by soaring fertilizer prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, leaving them stuck paying more for nutrients to support their plantings later this year.

Only 28% of Brazil’s fertilizer needs for the second half of this year were bought in February, according to a StoneX survey of growers representing about 40% of the nation’s total grains output. That’s down from 43% a year ago. Few deals have closed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.