Demonstrations Planned After 800 P&O Ferries Workers Sacked and Replaced

BusinessDemonstrations Planned After 800 P&O Ferries Workers Sacked and ReplacedDemonstrators hold signs in front of the Pride of Hull ferry, operated by P&O Ferries, at the Port of Hull.Photographer: Ian Forsyth/BloombergTHE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent)March 18, 2022, 12:02 AM UTCA series of demonstrations will be held on Friday against P&O's "appalling" decision to sack 800 seafarers.Unions and politicians condemned the move, blamed by the company on losses of £100 million following the slump in travel because of the pandemic.