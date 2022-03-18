 Skip to content
Business

Demonstrations Planned After 800 P&O Ferries Workers Sacked and Replaced

Demonstrators hold signs in front of the Pride of Hull ferry, operated by P&amp;O Ferries, at the Port of Hull.

Photographer: Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg
THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent)

A series of demonstrations will be held on Friday against P&O's "appalling" decision to sack 800 seafarers.

Unions and politicians condemned the move, blamed by the company on losses of £100 million following the slump in travel because of the pandemic.