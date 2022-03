A software worker has described the Government's Ukraine family visa application process as "a shambles" after spending the past fortnight trying to get his wife's family to the UK.

Callum Clarke, 27, and his wife Vitalina, 23, from Reading in Berkshire, said they first applied for UK visas for six members of Mrs Clarke's family as they fled Cherkasy, on the banks of the Dnieper river in central Ukraine, after the war broke out last month.