Warehouse Bombed, Tractors Stolen as Russia Strikes Ukraine Food

MarketsWarehouse Bombed, Tractors Stolen as Russia Strikes Ukraine FoodRussia hits deep in supply chain for agribusiness: companiesUkraine says sowing jeopardized in Europe's breadbasketA frozen products warehouse where MHP stored chicken following Russian shelling, in Kvitneve, near Kyiv, on March 12.Source: MHP SEByMegan Durisin and Kateryna Choursina+FollowMarch 15, 2022, 11:44 AM UTCRussia's military is striking deeper into Ukraine's food supply chain, with shells destroying a frozen-chicken warehouse and soldiers commandeering tractors and other farm equipment to build fortifications and tow armored vehicles.