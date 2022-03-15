 Skip to content
Markets

Warehouse Bombed, Tractors Stolen as Russia Strikes Ukraine Food

  • Russia hits deep in supply chain for agribusiness: companies
  • Ukraine says sowing jeopardized in Europe’s breadbasket
A frozen products warehouse where MHP stored chicken following Russian shelling, in Kvitneve, near Kyiv, on March 12.
A frozen products warehouse where MHP stored chicken following Russian shelling, in Kvitneve, near Kyiv, on March 12.Source: MHP SE

Russia’s military is striking deeper into Ukraine’s food supply chain, with shells destroying a frozen-chicken warehouse and soldiers commandeering tractors and other farm equipment to build fortifications and tow armored vehicles.