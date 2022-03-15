 Skip to content
Slim’s Bank Set to Extend Market-Beating Rally, Barclays Says

  • Barclays analyst sees strong growth boosted by buybacks
  • Plan to spin off private equity business set to boost stock
A Grupo Financiero Inbursa bank branch in Mexico City, Mexico.

Photographer: Jeoffrey Guillemard/Bloomberg

Mexico’s best performing stock this year, Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB, is set to go even higher as the bank prepares to spin off its private equity business and could even make a bid for Citigroup Inc.’s local assets, according to a Barclays analyst. 

Gilberto Garcia raised his price target for Inbursa, which belongs to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, to a Street-high 41 pesos per share in a note on Friday, and is the only one of eight analysts covering the stock tracked by Bloomberg with a buy recommendation. The stock is currently at 36.17 pesos, having rallied 48% this year.