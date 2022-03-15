Shanghai Urges Bankers to Work From Home, Rules Out Lockdown

The Shanghai government encouraged companies in its main financial and business district to allow employees to work from home to help curb the spread of Covid-19, while ruling out the immediate need for a full lockdown of China’s main financial center.

The authority of the Pudong district, home to China’s main stock exchange and the local headquarters of a bevy of financial firms, called for more flexible work arrangements to minimize gatherings, it said in a statement on its official WeChat account Tuesday.