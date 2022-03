Spain will announce a series of tax breaks later this month to mitigate the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

“The main message is that the government is going to do everything in its power to cushion the consequences of the war,” Sanchez said in an interview with La Sexta television channel Monday. The tax cuts will be approved at a Cabinet meeting March 29, following a European Council meeting on March 24 and 25, he said.