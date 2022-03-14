Embiid's 35 Points, 16 Rebounds Lead 76ers Over Magic in OT

PursuitsEmbiid's 35 Points, 16 Rebounds Lead 76ers Over Magic in OTPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (DICK SCANLON)March 14, 2022, 1:21 AM UTCUpdated onMarch 14, 2022, 5:41 AM UTCOrlando, Fla. (AP) -- Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers brought out the best in the Orlando Magic.Embiid had 35 points and 16 rebounds and the 76ers kept rallying, finally beating Orlando 116-114 in overtime Sunday night.