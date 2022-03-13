China Banker Optimistic Deal on U.S. Accounting Can Be Reached

China and U.S. should be able to strike a deal on the auditing dispute that threatens the listings of key Chinese firms on American stock exchanges, according to a senior executive at China’s top investment bank.

Regulators of the two countries are believed to be having “earnest” discussions with an aim to resolve the issue, Wang Sheng, head of the investment banking division at China International Capital Corp., said in an opinion piece published by the Economic Daily on Sunday. The newspaper is affiliated with the State Council, China’s cabinet.