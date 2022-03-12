Bitcoin Boom or Crypto Winter? Some Technical Levels to Watch

Over the past two months, as global asset markets were whipsawed by an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bitcoin remained stubbornly in a range.

Only the briefest dip below $33,000; never above $46,000. As the sideways trading dragged on, Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine -- and the sweeping financial sanctions heaped upon Russia in retaliation -- added fuel to a long-running debate about crypto: Is it the ultimate haven from increasing governmental overreach? Just another risk-on asset class? Or a convenient tool for sanctions evasion crying out for stricter policing?