Bitcoin Boom or Crypto Winter? Some Technical Levels to Watch

  • Analysts weigh in on five metrics that are worth monitoring
  • Clouds, head-and-shoulders patterns seen providing guidance
A Bitcoin ATM&nbsp;sign in Barcelona, Spain.

Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg
Over the past two months, as global asset markets were whipsawed by an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bitcoin remained stubbornly in a range. 

Only the briefest dip below $33,000; never above $46,000. As the sideways trading dragged on, Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine -- and the sweeping financial sanctions heaped upon Russia in retaliation -- added fuel to a long-running debate about crypto: Is it the ultimate haven from increasing governmental overreach? Just another risk-on asset class? Or a convenient tool for sanctions evasion crying out for stricter policing?