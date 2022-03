Listen to What Goes Up on Apple Podcasts

As nations and companies seek to punish Vladimir Putin for the war he launched on Ukraine, the economic price they pay could be higher than first thought. OPEC+ may not ramp up production enough to offset the loss of Russian supply, leaving crude well above $100 a barrel for a long time to come, according to Javier Blas.