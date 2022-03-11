 Skip to content
Technology

Amazon Hires Providence Hospital Executive for Health Role

  • Martin to bolster tech giant’s relationships with providers
  • Former Providence digital chief also led venture capital arm
Amazon.com Inc. hired a top executive from the Providence health system to deepen the company’s partnerships with medical providers, an Amazon spokesperson said Friday.

Aaron Martin, previously chief digital officer at Providence and head of the health system’s venture-capital arm, will join the tech giant later this month, according to Amazon.