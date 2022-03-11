Amazon Hires Providence Hospital Executive for Health Role

TechnologyAmazon Hires Providence Hospital Executive for Health RoleMartin to bolster tech giant’s relationships with providersFormer Providence digital chief also led venture capital armByJohn Tozzi and Angelica Peebles+FollowMarch 11, 2022, 8:26 PM UTCUpdated onMarch 11, 2022, 9:01 PM UTCAmazon.com Inc. hired a top executive from the Providence health system to deepen the company’s partnerships with medical providers, an Amazon spokesperson said Friday.Aaron Martin, previously chief digital officer at Providence and head of the health system’s venture-capital arm, will join the tech giant later this month, according to Amazon.