Russia’s Default Swaps Signal $40 Billion Pay Day Is Imminent

  • Contracts have surged to indicate record likelihood of default
  • Growing confidence CDS contracts to pay out if Russia defaults
If the swap market is to be believed, Russia is going to default on foreign debt, and insurance is going to pay out. 

Trading on credit-default swaps, used to insure against non-payment, has skyrocketed this week despite the myriad of questions over whether Russia’s plan to repay some foreign bondholders in rubles could ultimately be judged as a default. There are even concerns that international sanctions and existing bond terms could complicate any settlement of the $39.7 billion of outstanding contracts.