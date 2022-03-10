ECB Extends Backstop for Central Banks as War Jolts Currencies

MarketsEconomicsECB Extends Backstop for Central Banks as War Jolts CurrenciesRepo facility launched in June 2020 now available until 2023Tool may help European countries with close links to euro blocByCarolynn Look+FollowMarch 10, 2022, 12:52 PM UTCSign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank will extend a precautionary facility that provides euros to central banks outside the currency bloc until Jan. 15, 2023, signaling it intends to help ease liquidity stresses caused by the war in Ukraine.