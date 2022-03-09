Why Colombia’s Election Has Voters Looking Left

Colombians may elect a leftist president for the first time in their history this year. Senator Gustavo Petro, who is calling for a new economic model and a shift away from oil and coal, has been leading in polls with more than double the support of any of his rivals, which has investors on edge. Elsewhere in the Andes, Chile and Peru elected leftist leaders in 2021. Primary and congressional elections are being held on March 13.

Crude and coal account for almost half of Colombia’s exports, so Petro’s pledge to halt oil exploration, if carried out, would be a break from a history of reliably pro-business administrations. Notes for state oil company Ecopetrol SA have lagged other emerging-market oil companies since August, when Petro first said he would end oil exploration. Such policies would come at a time when the nation is enjoying a bonanza from the surge in energy prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.