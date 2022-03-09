 Skip to content
Gold Near 19-Month High as Ban on Russian Oil Drives Flight to Safety

  • Import ban is causing more inflation jitters, OCBC’s Lee says
  • Bullion ETF holdings climb to highest level in a year
Gold held near a 19-month high following a ban on Russian oil imports, as mounting concerns over inflation and economic growth boost demand for the haven asset.

Bullion has gained 12% in 2022 and is closing in on a record as investors seek a store of value amid the threat of an inflationary shock to the global economy. Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds have climbed to the highest since March 2021, with inflows of about 152 tons this year, according to initial data compiled by Bloomberg. 