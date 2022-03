Carlsberg A/S, the biggest brewer in Russia, suspended its 2022 financial guidance and warned that it may have to write down its assets in the country.

Because of the “highly unpredictable” situation in Russia, it’s no longer possible to provide a financial forecast for the group, the Danish company said in a statement on Wednesday. The beermaker is also “reviewing a full range of strategic options” for its Russian business, which is called Baltika Breweries.