South Korea Votes for New President to Steer Virus-Hit Economy

South Korea went to the polls to elect a new president to manage relations with nuclear-armed neighbors China and North Korea, and guide the export-driven economy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global growth.

Voting will run through 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at more than 14,000 stations, and exit polling released soon after that should give an early indication of the race between progressive Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main conservative People Power Party.