Indian Police Arrest Former National Stock Exchange Head

India’s federal police arrested the former chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange late Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter, in a potential blow to the bourse’s much-delayed initial public offering.

Chitra Ramkrishna will appear in a Delhi court Monday, along with Anand Subramanian, the exchange’s former group operating officer, who is also in custody. The pair have been accused of providing unequal access to the bourse’s trading system, the person said, asking not to be identified citing privacy rules.