VW, Porsche, Bentley Exports to Russia Halted on Sanctions

BusinessVW, Porsche, Bentley Exports to Russia Halted on SanctionsVolkswagen to suspend local production due to Russia’s warSupply chain pain from Ukraine-Russia war continues to spreadA Porsche dealership in Moscow.Photographer: Elena Chernyshova/BloombergByMonica Raymunt and Christoph Rauwald+FollowMarch 3, 2022, 10:52 AM UTCUpdated onMarch 3, 2022, 11:52 AM UTCVolkswagen AG has joined the exodus of companies from Russia, suspending exports to and local production in the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine.The move affects VW’s two factories in Russia that produce Volkswagen brand and Skoda models, the maker of Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley cars, popular with Russia’s elite, said Thursday.