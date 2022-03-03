 Skip to content
Business

VW, Porsche, Bentley Exports to Russia Halted on Sanctions

  • Volkswagen to suspend local production due to Russia’s war
  • Supply chain pain from Ukraine-Russia war continues to spread
A Porsche dealership in Moscow.

A Porsche dealership in Moscow.

Photographer: Elena Chernyshova/Bloomberg
Updated on

Volkswagen AG has joined the exodus of companies from Russia, suspending exports to and local production in the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The move affects VW’s two factories in Russia that produce Volkswagen brand and Skoda models, the maker of Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley cars, popular with Russia’s elite, said Thursday. 