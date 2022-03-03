U.K. Financier’s Firm Aided by Covid Loans Is Ensnared in Probe

Two directors at a real estate firm that borrowed millions of pounds from the U.K.’s taxpayer-funded pandemic loan program are being probed for preparing misleading financial statements, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.

Tempus Court Developments Ltd., backed by John Beckwith, one of Britain’s wealthiest financiers, refiled two years of financial statements weeks after a Bloomberg News investigation revealed in November that the company received a 3.7 million-pound ($5 million) Covid loan even though its accounts showed it hadn’t done any business for years.