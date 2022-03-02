 Skip to content
What Can a Sustainable Paradise Look Like? Cancun Has an Answer

Just a few minutes from the airport and on the beach, Kanai is raising the bar for luxury—and convenience—on the Riviera Maya.

Pool time at Etéreo, a hotel in the Kanai Riviera Maya complex.

Courtesy Auberge Resorts Collection

In the final weeks of 2021, even as the omicron variant scuttled many holiday vacations, travel specialist Zachary Rabinor was busy “stuffing a couple million dollars” worth of client bookings into a brand-new hotel 35 minutes south of Cancun, Mexico.

Etéreo, a 75-room Auberge resort, was an easy sell: Its casita-style rooms are built on wooden platforms that look out on a pristine shoreline. And it had opened just in time for the festive season, making it one of the only places with inventory for a last-minute trip.