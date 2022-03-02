What Can a Sustainable Paradise Look Like? Cancun Has an Answer

In the final weeks of 2021, even as the omicron variant scuttled many holiday vacations, travel specialist Zachary Rabinor was busy “stuffing a couple million dollars” worth of client bookings into a brand-new hotel 35 minutes south of Cancun, Mexico.

Etéreo, a 75-room Auberge resort, was an easy sell: Its casita-style rooms are built on wooden platforms that look out on a pristine shoreline. And it had opened just in time for the festive season, making it one of the only places with inventory for a last-minute trip.