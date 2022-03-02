 Skip to content
Politics

Ex-Hong Kong Radio Host Is First Convicted in Sedition Crackdown

  • Some 23 others facing prosectution under colonial-era charge
  • First guilty verdict under law since British handover to China
Tam Tak-chi during a protest in May 2020.
Tam Tak-chi during a protest in May 2020.Photographer: Roy Liu/Bloomberg

A Hong Kong radio host has been found guilty of sedition, local media reported, the Beijing-backed government’s first conviction in a wave of prosecutions under a long-dormant colonial-era law. 

Pro-democracy activist Tam Tak-chi was found guilty of 11 counts by Judge Stanley Chan, according to Hong Kong Free Press, including seven counts of sedition that each carried a maximum sentence of two years in prison. He was acquitted on charges of “conspiracy to utter seditious words” and “disorderly conduct in a public place.” 