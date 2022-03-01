Workhorse to Retire Its Troubled Flagship Electric Delivery Van

Workhorse Group Inc. plans to kill its flagship electric delivery van after a recall last year, turning instead to two new models after what its CEO called a “costly misstep.”

The startup will retire the C-1000 van after building another 50 to 75 from available inventory this year, Workhorse said Tuesday in a statement that detailed quarterly earnings. The decision was driven by the model’s limited payload capacity and materials costs, which Workhorse said made it economically unviable. The company will repair previously produced vans and will continue to provide parts and service for those customers.