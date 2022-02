South Africa’s national treasury director-general, Dondo Mogajane, has asked all state organs not to advertise new tenders pending court clarification on an appeal filed by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Johannesburg-based Times Live reported, citing a memo sent Friday.

A constitutional court’s majority judgment dismissed the Godongwana’s appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal decision that found his publication of the regulations unlawful, Times Live reported citing the memo by Mogajane.