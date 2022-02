Support for the U.K.’s Conservative party has fallen to the lowest level since 2005, with a new poll showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and half of his cabinet would lose their seats if an election were held now, the Sunday Times reported.

The Tories would lose 164 seats, leaving them with only 201 seats, while the Labour party would gain 150 seats to reach 352, according to the projections. Accounting for other parties, Labour would be left with an overall majority of 14.