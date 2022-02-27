 Skip to content
Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

  • Eddie Lampert currently serves as chairman of Seritage
  • New York-based REIT is working with Barclays investment bank
Sears Stores As Company May Stay Alive With Rescue Bid
Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
By

Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. 

New York-based Seritage, which owns property from Alaska to Florida, is working with the investment bank Barclays Plc on the plans. Seritage is open to a full sale of the company or piecemeal disposal of assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. 