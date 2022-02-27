Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

New York-based Seritage, which owns property from Alaska to Florida, is working with the investment bank Barclays Plc on the plans. Seritage is open to a full sale of the company or piecemeal disposal of assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.