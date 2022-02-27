EU Governments To Discuss U.S. Push for Oil Reserves Release

The European Union is set to debate on Monday its response to U.S. proposals for a coordinated release of emergency oil reserves to help counter a surge in prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EU energy ministers will present their views on oil market developments at an extraordinary meeting in Brussels, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. Member states are divided on whether the bloc should take part in a potential release, with EU law making any release conditional on strict criteria, said the people, who asked not to be identified.