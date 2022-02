Australian bonds rallied, sending benchmark 10-year yields down 10 basis points, as investors sought safety after the U.S. and EU broadened sanctions against Russia.

The yield on the 10-year note fell to 2.13% on Monday as the Ukraine crisis continues to whiplash markets. Australian yields have see-sawed -- they rose seven basis points or more on Wednesday and Friday last week, but dropped 11 basis points on Thursday. Three-year yields also dropped 10 basis points Monday, sliding to 1.57%.