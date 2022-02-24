 Skip to content
Markets

World Economy’s Inflation Shock Set to Worsen From Oil at $100

  • Rising crude oil prices can stoke inflation and hurt growth
  • The energy surge comes as central banks raise interest rates

Oil’s surge to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 represents a double-blow to the world economy by further denting growth prospects and driving up inflation.

That’s a worrying combination for the U.S. Federal Reserve and fellow central banks as they seek to contain the strongest price pressures in decades without derailing recoveries from the pandemic