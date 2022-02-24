World Economy’s Inflation Shock Set to Worsen From Oil at $100

MarketsWorld Economy’s Inflation Shock Set to Worsen From Oil at $100Rising crude oil prices can stoke inflation and hurt growthThe energy surge comes as central banks raise interest ratesByEnda Curran and Rich Miller+FollowFebruary 24, 2022, 4:24 AM UTCOil’s surge to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 represents a double-blow to the world economy by further denting growth prospects and driving up inflation.That’s a worrying combination for the U.S. Federal Reserve and fellow central banks as they seek to contain the strongest price pressures in decades without derailing recoveries from the pandemic.