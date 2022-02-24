Tranquil Valley’s Triumph Over Coal Shows Hurdles for Industry

In the Bylong Valley in the verdant hills of southeastern Australia, a community’s victory over a planned coal mine shows the rising opposition that’s stalling new supply of the fuel and pushing prices higher.

For campaigners in this pastoral countryside adjacent to a world heritage site, a decision this month by the High Court of Australia was the culmination of a years-long legal battle against a global corporate giant. For the loser, Korea Electric Power Corp., and for the coal industry as a whole, it was just the latest blow as sentiment hardens against the most-polluting fossil fuel.