U.K. Tories Fret Whether Sunak Is Ready to Succeed Johnson

After months of scandal left U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives questioning his leadership, many are also concerned the favorite to succeed him, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, doesn’t yet have what it takes to win the top job.

Tory MPs told Bloomberg it’s not even clear if Sunak is assembling the team needed for a bid, despite months of speculation over Johnson’s future. Perhaps the biggest challenge for a finance minister who’s put the U.K. on track to its highest tax burden since the 1950s is persuading his party that he is what he says he is -- a low-tax, small-state politician in the mold of the 1980s icon of the right, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.