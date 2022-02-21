China’s Demand for Metals Has Wavered as Inventories Pile-Up

A pile-up of inventories suggests that China’s metals consumption remains on the back-foot after disruptions to industrial activity during the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year.

How quickly demand recovers now that the festivities are over, and whether consumers will accept relatively elevated prices, will help set the direction for markets in coming days and weeks. Although the central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday, and declines in new home prices eased last month, there seems little doubt that Beijing stands ready to buttress demand against the backdrop of wider distress in the property sector and other indicators like slumping car sales.