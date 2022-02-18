Novogratz’s Galaxy Accelerates Hiring as Bankers Turn to Crypto

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., the crypto platform run by billionaire Mike Novogratz, is accelerating its pace of hiring to capitalize on a boom of talent moving into digital assets.

The company’s headcount expanded more than 200% last year to almost 285 people, said Jen Lee, Galaxy’s chief people officer who joined in recent months from BlackRock Inc. That number doesn’t include the staff of BitGo, the custodian firm it agreed to acquire in 2021. Galaxy has expanded headcount by another 45 people this year.