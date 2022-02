Iceland will get a new airline in Niceair, which plans to start flights to mainland Europe amid signs that tourism in the region is bouncing back from the pandemic.

The carrier aims to link Akureyri near the Arctic circle with three destinations in the U.K, Spain and Denmark from June. Backed by investors including Iceland’s biggest fishing company Samherji, Niceair will try to attract travelers eager to experience the region’s fjords or go on whale-watching trips.