From Ukraine to Inflation to Fed, RBC’s Calvasina Connects the Dots

Investors in U.S. stocks who see the deepening tension between Russia and Ukraine from a remove may want to listen to Lori Calvasina of RBC Capital Markets.

“Energy and the general inflation picture is probably the number one factor here,” the firm’s head of U.S. equity strategy told Bloomberg TV’s The Open on Thursday. “I had one of my analysts tell me that he’s worried about the rising energy prices. He covers financials but he’s concerned about the rise in energy prices that might emanate because it could stoke inflation and make the Fed act even more aggressive, make the Fed act even more hawkish. So that’s the kind of thread the market is pulling on right now.”