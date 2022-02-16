 Skip to content
‘S’ in ESG Debt Proves Too Complex for Issuers Seeking Easy Wins

  • Global sales of social bonds to slide 25% this year: Moody’s
  • Issuers turn to other sustainable debt types post-pandemic

A pandemic-era boom in debt backing social causes is already fading as other types of bonds jostle for supremacy in a fast-moving ethical market.

Governments that had propped up Covid-ravaged economies by issuing social bonds are now turning their attention to longer-term climate goals, while companies are keen for increased flexibility when spending proceeds from sales of environmental, social and governance (ESG) debt. That’s crimping the flow of social notes that typically fund specific projects such as job creation or affordable housing.