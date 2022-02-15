Massachusetts Ends Recommendation for Universal Indoor Masking

Massachusetts officials Tuesday loosened their recommendation on masks indoors, saying they’re necessary only for those who are at high risk of being infected with Covid-19.

People should continue to protect themselves if they have a weakened immune system, underlying medical conditions or are unvaccinated, according to an updated advisory by the state Department of Public Health. Masks are still required on public transit and in health care facilities. Previously, the state had asked all residents to wear a mask indoors no matter their vaccination status.