Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West Is a Worthy PlayStation Sequel

It’s difficult to imagine, but it’s true: If video games had never been invented, we might have never known the joy of pulling back the string of a bow, slowing down time and shooting an arrow right into the glowing skull of a robot dinosaur.

Sony Group Corp.’s stunning game, Horizon Zero Dawn, introduced this concept in 2017, and it’s just as satisfying in the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out Friday for PlayStation consoles. After playing for nearly 20 hours, I feel comfortable saying that the game is fantastic. It builds on everything that worked so well in the first game, adding new battle techniques and methods of traversal. Some players may be disappointed at how similar Horizon Forbidden West feels to its predecessor, but I wasn’t one of them. It’s hard to get sick of shooting those dinos.