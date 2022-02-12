Coal India Has Enough Stock for Non-Power Sector, Ministry Says

Coal India Ltd. has sufficient stock to boost supply to the country’s non-power sector, the government said in a statement Saturday, assuaging fears of any shortage given rising demand for electricity from domestic producers.

As the economy recovers from the pandemic, the company’s despatch to the non-power sector during the April to January period was at 101.7 million tonnes (MTs) -- down 3% from a year earlier. It was, however, up 8.2% compared to the corresponding period of a Covid-free financial year to March 2020.