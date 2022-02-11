 Skip to content
Green

What the Olympics' Big Air Venue Says About China's Smog Problem

Those towers no longer spew smoke over Beijing, but that’s only part of the story.

Bloomberg News

When Eileen Gu nailed a perfect left double 1620 to win gold in the women’s freestyle big air at the Beijing Olympics, her performance drew attention to the unusual surroundings. What was a snow-covered ski ramp doing alongside a slew of gigantic furnaces and cooling towers? 

No, the competition wasn’t set in a nuclear plant. The venue is adjacent to a decommissioned steel factory, once a source of national pride — and a major contributor to Beijing’s legendary smog. How a massive polluter became an Olympic venue is also a story of China’s efforts on city renewal and its struggles to fight air pollution and reach net zero.