Review: In ‘Marry Me,’ Jennifer Lopez Leans Into Her Stardom

(AP) -- Jennifer Lopez is very good at being very famous.

That might sound more like a circumstance and not a rarified skill, but that’s just because she’d never let you see the work behind it. The same goes for her competence as a romantic comedy heroine. She might not always get the best material, but her rom-com charm is undeniable and even underrated 25 years after her breakout in “Selena.” The only time we as a culture seem to consider a performance of hers especially noteworthy is when she’s in something more “serious” (see: “Out of Sight,” “Hustlers”).