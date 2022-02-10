Netflix Grows Number of Black Executives and Women in Workforce

Netflix has increased the diversity of its U.S. staff, including more Black top executives, as the company looks to have its workforce better mirror the broader population.

The number of Black employees at Netflix grew by more than 40% from 2020 to 2021, increasing their share of the company’s full-time U.S. workforce to 10.7%, the company said in its second annual inclusion report Thursday. Black employees now hold just over 13% of leadership positions in the U.S., while women make up more than half of Netflix’s full-time employees and leaders globally. Those figures exceed their share of the U.S. population. The streaming company’s Hispanic workforce, at 8.6%, continues to be under-represented among full-time staffers, the data show.