Cargill Trading Head Says Breakneck Soybean Rally Can Run Higher

A startling rally in soybean prices this year could reach record highs if dry weather doesn’t improve for South American farmers, according to Cargill Inc., one of the word’s largest agricultural traders.

“Fundamentally we have no room for weather issues, and we are getting those weather issues,” Alex Sanfeliu, head of Cargill’s World Trading Group, said in a telephone interview. “We are in an environment where I think beans -- if the end of the crop weather pans out as expected -- we have the chance to reach all-time highs.”